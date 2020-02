Faderhead – From His Broken Bones

This song is taken from the album “Asteria” (Not A Robot Records). LYRICS: I’ve lived the life of the mind Machine-like grind Algorithmic Forceful logic None of this can make me whole All the silent nights alone And on my gravestone They’ll inscribe these words, I know “He liked to read the future from his broken bones” I live the life of the times A life of grime Exogenic Broken mind-tricks How do you overcome the suffering of life? (Music & Lyrics: Faderhead)

