Samstag, November 21, 2020
Fïx8:Sëd8 – pROGNOSIs

By Markus

-

Fïx8:Sëd8 ‎– The Inevitable Relapse

  1. eNIGMa 7:13
  2. pROGNOSIs 6:17
  3. hUMAn hARVESt 5:13
  4. tREMORs (fEAt eMKe) 4:57
  5. uNKNOWn tO vIRTUe 5:29
  6. tHe iNEVITABLe rELAPSe 7:01
  7. mELTDOWn 5:00
  8. pALe lIGHt sHADOw 5:33
  9. cHLORINe cLEAn tEARs 6:51
  10. mETABOLITe 7:32
Jetzt kaufen

Fix8:Sed8 @ Web


facebook.com/Fix8Sed8

Fix8:Sed8 Live

Mai 2021

Mai 2021

Sa29mai14:0023:00 E-tropolis Festival 2021 Oberhausen Artist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Hocico,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

