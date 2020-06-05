Freitag, Juni 5, 2020
Fixmer / McCarthy

News

Fixmer/McCarthy mit neuer EP zurück


Die mittlerweile legendäre Zusammenarbeit zwischen dem Produzenten Terence Fixmer und dem Sänger Douglas McCarthy wird mit einer neuen 4-Track-EP fortgesetzt. Langjährige...
Fixmer / McCarthy – Chemicals


Das Techno/EBM Duo bestehend aus Terence Fixmer und Douglas McCarthy (Nitzer Ebb), schmeisst die Maschinen wieder an. Dabei herausgekommen ist eine Single,...
Fixmer / McCarthy

Fixmer/McCarthy @ Web
www.fixmermccarthy.com
facebook.com/FixmerMcCarthyOfficial
twitter.com/fixmermccarthy

News

Ruined Conflict`s “Dying Light”

Die neue 6-Track EP von „Ruined Conflict“ erscheint in einer limitierten 200er Auflage in CD im sogenannten...
News

Menschdefekt mit neuem Album zurück

Fast sechs Jahre war es still um Menschdefekt doch die Band war alles Andere als untätig. Vom...
News

Arctic Sunrise`s “Emptiness”

Mit Emptiness veröffentlicht Arctic Sunrise nach den beiden Vorab-Singleauskopplungen „Stars“ und „Surrender“ (top 10 DAC) die dritte...
News

Blue Forge Debütalbum

Von düsteren Synth-Rock-Hymnen bis hin zu melancholisch schönen Electro-Pop-Balladen präsentiert das Berliner Duo BlueForge ihren charismatischen Frontmann...



Sündenklang



808 Dot Pop


