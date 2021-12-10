Freitag, Dezember 10, 2021
for all the emptiness Hitsammlung

von Markus

Mit „bits and pieces“ präsentiert Infacted Recordings, eine exklusive Zusammenstellung aller Hits & Remixes der kanadischen Futurepop Band „for all the emptiness“.
Die CD erscheint im Eco-Pak und beinhaltet neben fünf Band eigenen Songs gleich 10 Remixe und Neuinterpretationen von u.a. Apoptygma Berzerk, Aesthetic Perfection, Assemblage 23, Icon Of Coil, Neuroticfish, Code 64 & Leaether Strip.

Eingängiger, Tanzflächen kompatibler Futurepop Sound der kanadischen Band um Jonathan Kaplan, produziert von Sebastian Kommod (Icon Of Coil). Inklusive der Singles „seduced by a disease“ und „hearts against minds“. Limierte Edition von 250 Stück im Eco-Pak

For All The Emptiness @ Web


facebook.com/foralltheemptiness

For All The Emptiness Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

