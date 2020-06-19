Freitag, Juni 19, 2020
4.0 Band Index

Form

Discographie / Termine / Fotos / News

Related Articles

1.1 News

Infacted 7

Markus - 0
Seit 2003 versorgt das deutsche Elektronik Label „Infacted Recordings“ die electro Gemeinde mit immer neuen, spannenden Veröffentlichungen. Die hauseigene „Infacted...
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Form Debütalbum “Defiance + Entropy”

Markus - 0
Entstanden aus der Liebe und Verbundenheit zu synthetischen Sounds wurde FORM im Jahr 2017 von Keith Trigwell, Mark Bebb und Rob Dust...
Weiterlesen
4.0 Band Index Form

Form Audiographie

Alle VÖ`s sehen

Form @ Web


facebook.com/formhq

Form Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Les Anges De La Nuit – Trois Points De Suture

Die neue EP von Les Anges De La Nuit trägt den Titel "Trois Points De Suture" und...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Purwien & Kowa melden sich zurück

Irgendwas is' ja immer. Wenn man vorher nur wüsste was, dann könnte man an dem Tag einfach...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Zweite Single Der Robo Sapiens

Die Stadt Düsseldorf galt seit den frühen 1970er Jahren, als Kraftwerk ihre ersten Alben veröffentlichten und sich...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

AD:KeY`s “Herz Lass Los”

Bevor AD:KeY ihren nächsten "Resonanz-Klangangriff“ starten, serviert uns das Berliner Duo eine neue 7-Track-EP. "Herz Lass Los"...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Infacted 7

Seit 2003 versorgt das deutsche Elektronik Label...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Form Debütalbum “Defiance + Entropy”

Entstanden aus der Liebe und Verbundenheit zu...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.4 Reviews

Form – Poison (Quick Check)

Die noch junge Band „Form“ legt mit...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
MEHR STORYS

BlueForge

Markus - 0

Straight Towards

Markus - 0
X
X