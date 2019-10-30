Mittwoch, Oktober 30, 2019
Fractal Age
Fractal Age Debütalbum

By Markus

Die Mitglieder des Elektroprojekts Fractal Age sind Ex-reAdjust Markus (Programming & Keys), Jens von Chainreactor (Programmierung) und Sascha (Gesang). Im Rheinland gelegen, begannen sie eine Reise durch eine Vielzahl von düsteren elektronischen Klängen. Das musikalische Spektrum reicht von dunklen, melancholischen Sinfonien bis hin zu knallharten Clubsounds. Zuerst eine wahrscheinlich vertraut klingende Mischung eines üblichen Dark-Scene-Projekt, werden sie dennoch eine ganz neue Klangwelt liefern.

Fractal Age wird dich träumen oder tanzen lassen. Du hast die Wahl. Das Debütalbum “Modern World” erscheint am 22.11.2019

Fractal Age @ Web
facebook.com/Fractal-Age

Fractal Age Live

Dezember 2019

Sa21dez(dez 21)20:00So22(dez 22)3:00A Spell Inside & Fractal AgeDüsseldorfArtist:A Spell Inside,Fractal Age 0 Add to wishlist

