Donnerstag, Oktober 7, 2021
Fragrance. – Covered In Gold

By Markus

YouTube video

Direction and choreography – Emphis Camera – Dimitar Drew Music composed and written by Fragrance. Produced by Fragrance. and Sophia Hamadi (S.Diamah) Guest vocals by Sophia Hamadi (S.Diamah) Mastered by Hélène de Thoury (Synth Religion)

Fragrance. @ Web

facebook.com/thisisfragrance
instagram.com/fragrance.music

Fragrance. Live

