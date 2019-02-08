Front Line Assembly (Feat. Jimmy Urine) – Rock Me Amadeus

Taken from the Front Line Assembly album Wake Up The Coma
CREDITS: Producer / Director / Editor / Graphics: Jason Alacrity
Advertisement
Co Producer: Colin Pierce Cinematography by: Nick Savander Featuring: Jimmy Urine Angel Lin Joan Urchin Emerald Benjamin Costumes: Kathleen Kennedy Makeup: Kimber Parrish Color: Jordan Mena Additional VFX: Damon Shelton Production Assistant: Derek Andrade Special Thanks: Dave Heckman, Metropolis Records, Bill Leeb, Rhys Fulber, Nivek Ogre, Hollywood Special Ops, Steve Sprinkles, Wonk Inc, Thomas Kellogg
DiscographyTermineWeblinks
Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank
Front Line Assembly
Webseite: mindphaser.com