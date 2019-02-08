Front Line Assembly (Feat. Jimmy Urine) – Rock Me Amadeus

EARTHLY POWERS ist Boas 19. Studioalbum, der Titel stellt einen Kommentar zur Weltlage dar und ist dazu eine Hommage an eines seiner Lieblingsbücher: “Earthly Powers” des britischen Autors Anthony Burgess, ein Jahrhundertroman, der 1980 in Deutschland unter dem Titel “Der Fürst der Phantome” erschien. Legendär ist der erste Satz, der zu den besten ersten Sätzen der Weltliteratur zählt: “It was the afternoon of my eighty-first birthday, and I was in bed with my catamite when Ali announced that the archbishop had come to see me.” Gemeint ist der Erzbischof von Malta, denn dort beginnt diese Geschichte. “Ich kenne viele der Räume, in denen die Geschichte auf Malta spielt”, sagt Boa. Vor vielen Jahren war er auf die Insel gezogen, um dem Druck zu entkommen, den die Musikindustrie auf den größten deutschen Indie-Star ausübte. Vor einem Jahr verließ er Malta. “Das Land war einmal ein großartiger Ort der Freiheit. Aber es hat sich verändert, heute ist es korrupt, heuchlerisch, spooky.” Der Auftragsmord an der investigativen Journalistin Daphne Caruana Galizia war der dramatische Tiefpunkt. Und Boa brach seine Zelte ab.



