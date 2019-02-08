Front Line Assembly (Feat. Jimmy Urine) – Rock Me Amadeus

Taken from the Front Line Assembly album Wake Up The Coma
CREDITS: Producer / Director / Editor / Graphics: Jason Alacrity

Co Producer: Colin Pierce Cinematography by: Nick Savander Featuring: Jimmy Urine Angel Lin Joan Urchin Emerald Benjamin Costumes: Kathleen Kennedy Makeup: Kimber Parrish Color: Jordan Mena Additional VFX: Damon Shelton Production Assistant: Derek Andrade Special Thanks: Dave Heckman, Metropolis Records, Bill Leeb, Rhys Fulber, Nivek Ogre, Hollywood Special Ops, Steve Sprinkles, Wonk Inc, Thomas Kellogg

Product Image
Front Line Assembly - Wake Up The Coma
2019/02/08
Product Image
Front Line Assembly - Wake Up The Coma
2019/02/08

Foto von Front Line Assembly
Webseite: mindphaser.com
Kategorien: Bands
