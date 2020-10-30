Front Line Assembly`s – Mechanical Soul

Freitag, Oktober 30, 2020
2021 startet Groß!
Die legendären Front Line Assembly waren immer bereit, die Grenzen zwischen den Genres furchtlos zu überschreiten und alle möglichen Stile und Einflüsse zu erforschen. Das neue Album “Mechanical Soul” kann als ein Höhepunkt dieser künstlerischen Bemühungen angesehen werden, ein meisterhaftes Werk von einem der Großen des Genres und erneut ohne Berührungsängste mit unkonventionellen Klängen.

Mit Gastauftritten von Jean-Luc DeMeyer von Front 242 und Dino Cazeres von Fear Factory.
Das Album Mechanical Soul erscheint am 15.01.2021

Front Line Assembly @ Web
www.mindphaser.com
facebook.com/frontlineassembly

Front Line Assembly Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

