1.0 Musik1.1 News

Gamlaskatten Debütalbum

von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsGamlaskatten Debütalbum

„Voltage“ ist das Debütalbum und der Nachfolger der sehr wohlwollend aufgenommenen „Brutalism“ EP.

Dieses Momentum nutzend, ist diese Veröffentlichung direkt auf die Club-Floors ausgerichtet. Schwere Beats, zur Bewegung animierende Sequenzen und ein mitreißendes Tempo. Wie schon auf dem Vorgänger sind die Tracks stark von Oldschool EBM, Dark Techno und Industrial Elementen beeinflusst. Sie fordern deine Aufmerksamkeit vom ersten bis zum letzten Ton!

Gamlaskatten @ Web

facebook.com/Gamlaskatten

Gamlaskatten Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

5TimesZero`s „Escape From Love“

"Am Anfang war die Null. Reset und neu. Zero als Nullpunkt.“ 5TimesZero Seit Anfang 2015 hat sich 5TimesZero aus alten Weggefährten...
1.1 News

Blutengel „Child Of Glass (25th Anniversary Edition)“

Was 1998 als Nebenprojekt nach der Auflösung der Band 'Seelenkrank' startete, feiert heute, fast...
1.1 News

Paradox Obscur`s „Morphogenesis“

Das Dark-Electronic-Duo Paradox Obscur nimmt in Echtzeit auf und nutzt Hardware-Synthesizer und Drumcomputer, um...
1.1 News

Chrom – Electro Synthetic Decay

Pünktlich zur "Living The Darkness" Tour meldet sich Chrom, eine der beliebtesten deutschen Melodic-Electro-Bands,...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Unterstützen

Mehr Menschen als jemals zuvor lesen das Uselinks Magazin, aber die Werbeeinnahmen gehen rapide auf nahezu 0 zurück und die Kosten steigen. Da wir auf keinen Fall das privat finanzierte Magazin hinter einer Paywall oder ähnlichem verstecken möchten, freuen wir uns über jegliche Unterstützung. Die Spenden werden sicher über Paypal abgewickelt und gehen zu 100% in den Erhalt und Ausbau des Magazins.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Paradox Obscur`s „Morphogenesis“

Das Dark-Electronic-Duo Paradox Obscur nimmt in Echtzeit auf und...
Markus -
1.0 Musik

My Love Kills Album Nr. 3

My Love Kills ist eine der Bands, die nach...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

My Love Kills – La Crépuscule du dieu

My Love Kills "La Crépuscule du dieu" (Lyric video)Taken...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Mirland – Compromise Is Defeat

"Compromise Is Defeat" is the new full length solo...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X