Das Zusammentreffen von zwei Generationen, Oldschool meets Newschool und das unter einem neuen Projektnamen „Gen-Zx“.

Jan Laustroer von „Antibody” (Generation Z) und Marko Hein von Frame of Mind (Generation X) haben das Projekt „Gen-Zx“ bereits 2017 gemeinsam ins Leben gerufen und direkt den Beweis angetreten, das musikalisches Miteinander keine Frage von Alter oder Generationen sein muß. Wenn ein junger Elektronik Wizzard und ein „alter Haudegen“ gemeinsam elektronische Musik erschaffen ist „Gen-Zx“ genau das, was dabei entsteht.

Nach der digitalen 7-Track EP „Tick Tock“ im Jahre 2018 und der gerade erschienen Vorabsingle „Walking In Flames“ ist „Darkness Of The Day“ das erste Album der Beiden Soundtüftler.

Das Album führt die musikalische Reise fort und vereint moderne und etablierte Elemente elektronischer Musik zwischen Dark Electro und Electronic Body Music, immer facettenreich und vielschichtig. Das Album enthält gleich 10 eigene Songs sowie zwei sehr gelungene Remixe von befreundeten Künstlern wie „The Saint Paul“ sowie „J:Dead“.

