4.0 Band Index

Geometric Vision

1.1 News

Geometric Vision`s ” Slowemotion”

Nach 3 äußerst erfolgreichen Alben, kommt nun mit „Slowemotion“ ist die erste "Maxisingle" von Geometric Vision über Swiss Dark Nights überhaupt.
Geometric Vision Audiographie

Speed Injektion Debüt

Speed Injektion ist ein tanzflächenfokussiertes Nebenprojekt des berüchtigten Aggrotech-Acts Alien Vampires und präsentiert nun seine Debüt Veröffentlichung.
Sirus – The Book Of Gates

Die zweite Single aus dem aktuellen Sirus-Album "Apocrypha" ist nichts anderes als der Live-Favorit "The Book of...
Solar Fake Entern die Charts mit Live-Album

Das letzte Woche erschienene Solar Fake Live-Album „Who Cares, it's live“ landete in Deutschland auf Platz 25...
Beyond Border

Fixmer / McCarthy

