Montag, Februar 14, 2022
Geschichte schreiben mit ¡-PAHL-! Heute: Der Weg zum eigenen PAHLast

von Markus

Drei Freunde. Ein Ziel. Erfolg durch Musik. Einer stirbt. Trauer und Schmerz. Dann: Entschlossenheit. Ein namenloses Projekt. Experimente im. Studio. Soundfragmente. Vielversprechend. Doch etwas Entscheidendes fehlt: Die Stimme.

Warten auf Godot. Aus Godot wird Peter. ¡-PAHL-! erwacht. Song für Song. Neun an der Zahl, die unterschiedlicher nicht sein können. Leise und berührend. Episch und stolz. Das Debütalbum I. Organisch und elektronisch, voller Wagnis und Antinomie.

¡-PAHL-! @ Web


pahl.de.com
facebook.com/soundofpahl
instagram.com/soundofpahl

¡-PAHL-! Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

