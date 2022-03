Ghost//Signals are a five-piece dark-pop indie band from Newcastle/UK, formed in 2015. Since 2018 the band have performed throughout Great Britain, including a number of important festivals. Their songs have been played on BBC Radio 1, BBC6 Music and championed by Nick Roberts on BBC Introducing while positive press from all over their home-country has seen the band cement a solid local following and sell out all of their most recent hometown headline shows.