Das zweite Album des kanadischen Duos Ghost Twin bringt Pop-Hooks, romantische Balladen, schwere Hymnen und Club-Stompers. Vier Jahre nach dem Debüt von Ghost Twin bei Artoffact Records meldet sich das Duo aus Winnipeg, Kanada, mit “Love Songs for End Times” zurück. Das Album verspricht eine dringend benötigte kathartische Befreiung durch ein Prisma aus Pop-Hooks, romantischen Balladen, schweren Hymnen und Club-Stompern.

Ghost Twin erforscht die Dunkelheit der Nostalgie auf dem neuen Album, das am 4. Juni auf Artoffact erscheint, ein Ansatz, der einen Wendepunkt für die Band darstellt. Karen und Jaimz Asmundson, langjährige künstlerische Mitarbeiter und Ehepaar, singen abwechselnd fatalistische Texte, während Elemente aus 80er Jahre Synthpop, Industrial, deutschem Techno, French House und ein Händchen für Ohrwürmer um Ihre Aufmerksamkeit buhlen.

