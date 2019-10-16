Mittwoch, Oktober 16, 2019
Gimme Shelter – Wave Goodbye

Official Video, 2019

Promotional video by Kilian Winter/Gimme Shelter, 2019.
“Wave Goodbye” is taken from the album “Friedensfahrt”, which is released on Sept. 27. 2019 on EKP/Space Race Records. Produced by Rob Early. Directed by Kilian Winter. Actress: Lena Pirker-Frühauf

Gimme Shelter @ Web
gimme-shelter-music.de
facebook.com/gimmesheltermusik

Gimme Shelter Live

