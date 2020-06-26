Freitag, Juni 26, 2020
God Module

God Module Remix Album

Markus - 0
Als Nachschlag zum letztjährigen Album „The Unsound“ veröffentlich God Module nun diesen Sommer 17 neu überarbeitete Versionen von God Module`s jüngstem Album...
Various Artists – Infacted 8

Markus - 0
In schöner Regelmäßigkeit veröffentlicht das in Deutschland beheimatete Elektronik Label „Infacted Recordings“ eine „Werkschau“ seiner aktuellen und kommenden Labelkünstler.
God Module Audiographie

God Module @ Web

www.godmodule.org
facebook.com/godmodule

