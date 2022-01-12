Guilt Trip – Roots

Freitag, Januar 14, 2022
The Swedish power duo Guilt Trip reappears more determined than ever with an authentic electro masterpiece that will surely leave an indelible mark of of its passage. The double CD „Roots“ is an arsenal of andamazing sounds specially designed to reach all fans of musicality that combines industrial, dark electro and EBM. The atmospheres of the new album, charged with electricity and impetuous obscuruty, will ruthlessly assault your ear canals, flooding the senses with pleasure, stimulating exponentially the desire to move your body following the rhythm with astonishing naturalness.

