Mittwoch, März 9, 2022
Gulvøss – Walking On Water (Rob Dust Remix)

Original from the 2021 Debut Album „Sinners vs. Saints“ Filmed by Rafal „Ralfino“ Drosik Remix by Rob Dust Mixing by Rob Dust Mastering by Sven Wittmiß Music by Sven Wittmiß Female vocals by Sabrina Goldschmidt Video by Sven Wittmiß

Gulvøss @ Web

www.gulvoss.com
facebook.com/GULVOSS
instagram.com/svenwittmiss

Gulvøss Live

April 2022

Sa23apr19:00Blind PassengerBerlin, Teamwork Release PartyArtist:80s Express,Blind Passenger,Gulvøss 0 Add to wishlist

