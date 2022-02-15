h/p – Les Choses

„Programma“ is a genuine analog record with the sound quality of today : deliberately looking towards retro-future, it has been produced with synths and effects from that very era, then converted into high resolution thanks to the current technologies.

With Programma, the group pays a sincere tribute to the sound of avant-garde electronic pop pioneers from the early 80s and even invites Martin Dupont’s Alain Seghir on bass on the final track.

