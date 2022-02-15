Dienstag, Februar 15, 2022
1.0 Musik1.2 Videosh/p - Les Choses
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

h/p – Les Choses

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 Videosh/p - Les Choses
YouTube video

„Programma“ is a genuine analog record with the sound quality of today : deliberately looking towards retro-future, it has been produced with synths and effects from that very era, then converted into high resolution thanks to the current technologies.

With Programma, the group pays a sincere tribute to the sound of avant-garde electronic pop pioneers from the early 80s and even invites Martin Dupont’s Alain Seghir on bass on the final track.

video by Christophe Chamoulaud. Images from Lay-Z Owl, Assad Sharifi, cottonbro, Yaroslav Shuraev, Anastasia Shuraeva, MART PRODUCTION, Taryn Elliott, Ivan Samkov, Ba Tik, Akif Ok, Gianluca Filippi, KoolShooters, Ahmet Akpola, Mat Brown, samer daboul

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.0 Musik

IMJUDAS Debüt Album

IMJUDAS ist das Soloprojekt des italienischen Künstlers Maxx Maryan, Gründungsmitglied und männliche Hälfte des...
1.1 News

Geschichte schreiben mit ¡-PAHL-! Heute: Der Weg zum eigenen PAHLast

Drei Freunde. Ein Ziel. Erfolg durch Musik. Einer stirbt. Trauer und Schmerz. Dann: Entschlossenheit....
1.1 News

electropop.21

Am 25.02.2022 erscheint die neue "electropop.21" Compilation. Neben der CD Version mit 13 Bands,...
1.1 News

Aesthetische mit neuen Clubtracks

Genau ein Jahr nach ihrer immer noch nachhallenden "Overflow"-EP feiern Aesthetische mit "Rvprty" ihre...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Thee hyphen : Frühe Alben Wiederveröffentlichung

Bis heute ist "Consolidated Green", das 2004 veröffentlicht wurde,...
Markus -
1.1 News

Foretaste`s „Happy End!“

Vier Jahre nach ihrem Album "Space Echoes" melden sich...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Foretaste – Run

New 2020 track by Foretaste. Taken from the forthcoming...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Celluloide – Si Tu Renonces

This version is taken from the super-limited 7" EP,...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X