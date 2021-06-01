Dienstag, Juni 1, 2021
Hallows - All That is True
Hallows Album “All That is True”

By Markus

Hallow`s neuestes Album beschäftigt sich mit Themen wie Angst, Rebellion und dem Wunsch, im Angesicht von Widrigkeiten in eine bessere Zukunft zu marschieren.

Nach der Veröffentlichung ihrer Fünf-Song-EP “Subtle” zeigt “All That Is True”, dass sich Hallows als Band drastisch weiterentwickelt haben. Das Album zeigt, wie das Duo tiefer in das Sounddesign und die Atmosphäre eindringt, Risiken eingeht und unorthodoxe Ansätze zu ihrer Homebase des Darkwave/Postpunk verfolgt.
Mit dem Flair des Seattle-Produzenten Aaron C. Schroeder zeigt „All That Is True“ die wachsende Reife von Hallows als Band und ihren Wunsch, ihr Genre weiter zu erforschen, während sie Einflüsse aus einem eklektischen Spektrum von Musik und Kunst ziehen.

Während „Subtle“ Sehnsucht, Einsamkeit und Traurigkeit thematisiert, geht es auf „All That Is True“ um die Suche nach einem Sinn, die Bewältigung von Verlusten und das Sammeln von Kraft, um Widrigkeiten zu begegnen. Das Album wurde größtenteils in Zeiten der Unruhen in Seattle (und der Welt) geschrieben, wo sowohl V als auch D die Brutalität der Unterdrückung am eigenen Leib erfahren haben. Diese Erfahrungen dienten als Inspiration für einen Großteil des Albums, das Angst, Rebellion und den Drang, in eine bessere Zukunft zu marschieren, ausstrahlt. Obwohl das Album nicht explizit politisch ist, erforscht es die emotionale Reise, in einer ungerechten Welt zu existieren.

Hallows @ Web

facebook.com/hallows.seattle

Hallows Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

