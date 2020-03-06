Freitag, März 6, 2020
Heimataerde veröffentlicht weiteren Album Vorboten

By Markus



Ein weiterer Vorbote des bald erscheinenden Konzeptalbums „Eigengrab“ entsteigt der staubigen Gruft. Dichte Gitarrenwände und schlanke Melodien werden mit harten elektronischen Klängen zu einer neuen Evolution des Mittelalter-Elektro-Genres zusammengeschmiedet.

Hart in der Sache, düster und melancholisch im Grundton: Heimataerde packt neben der Club-Version des Titeltracks noch zwei weitere exklusive Tracks in den Release: „Die Einsamkeit der Ewigkeit“ bietet mit harten elektronischen Beats, orientalischen Streichern und der charismatischen Stimme von Ash einen randscharfen Kontrapunkt zu der balladesken Version von „Fühl die Zeit“, in der Joachim Witt komplett den Gesangspart übernimmt.

Eine Kneippkur der Gefühle, für die, die noch welche haben.

Heima][ærde @ Web
www.heimataerde.de
facebook.com/HeimataerdeOffiziell

Heima][ærde Live

April 2020

Fr03apr19:0023:00Funker VogtHameln, Club-Attack 2020 – Part 1Artist:Funker Vogt,Heima][ærde 0 Add to wishlist

Sa04apr19:0023:00[U]-TippFunker VogtRüsselsheim, Club-Attack 2020 – Part 1Artist:Funker Vogt,Heima][ærde 0 Add to wishlist

Sa25apr19:0023:00Funker VogtBerlin, Club-Attack 2020 – Part 1Artist:Funker Vogt,Heima][ærde 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

