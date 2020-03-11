Mittwoch, März 11, 2020
Heimataerde - Eigengrab
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Heimataerde`s “Eigengrab”

By Markus
- Advertisment -

Es ist soweit. Nach mehr als drei Jahren kreativer Pause erscheint das langerwartete Heimataerde Album “Eigengrab”. Mit dem brachialen Sound ihres unvergleichlichen Mixes aus Elektro und Mittelalterklängen melden sich die untoten Templer mit einer 14 Tracks starken Doppelproduktion zurück.

Nicht fehlen darf die Fortsetzung der Geschichte um die Heimataerde. Auf der exklusiven Hörbuch-CD des Doppelalbums wirft der Träger des deutschen Sci-Fi-Preises, Michael Marrak die Erzählung in die 1960er Jahre voraus. Gelesen wird Krak Megalon vom unverwechselbaren Holly Loose (Letzte Instanz). “Eigengrab” katapultiert Heimataerde in die neue Dekade des 21. Jahrhunderts.

“Eigengrab” erscheint am 24.04.2020 als 2 oder 3 CD Version.

Heima][ærde @ Web
www.heimataerde.de
facebook.com/HeimataerdeOffiziell

Heima][ærde Live

April 2020

Fr03apr19:0023:00Funker VogtHameln, Club-Attack 2020 – Part 1Artist:Funker Vogt,Heima][ærde 0 Add to wishlist

Sa04apr19:0023:00[U]-TippFunker VogtRüsselsheim, Club-Attack 2020 – Part 1Artist:Funker Vogt,Heima][ærde 0 Add to wishlist

Sa25apr19:0023:00Funker VogtBerlin, Club-Attack 2020 – Part 1Artist:Funker Vogt,Heima][ærde 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

The Eternal Afflict`s “Ballads, Bombs & Beauties”

Beeinflusst durch Dark Wave Pioniere wie Christian Death, Bauhaus oder Virgin Prunes formierten sich 1989 die deutsche...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Heimataerde`s “Eigengrab”

Es ist soweit. Nach mehr als drei Jahren kreativer Pause erscheint das langerwartete Heimataerde Album "Eigengrab". Mit...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Depeche Mode – Violator / The 12″ Singles

Mit der „Violator | The 12" Singles Box“ setzten Depeche Mode die Vinyl Box Serie fort. Die Sammlerausgabe,...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Amduscia melden sich mit “Existe” zurück

Aggrotech aus Mexiko –das war von Anfang an eine hochexplosive Mischung, und Amduscia sind seit ihrem Debüt...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Heima][ærde bitten zum Tanz

Dem Leierkasten-Mittelalter der Jahrmärkte setzen Heimataerde eine...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Out Of Line Weekender 2017 – Update

Der Out Of Line Weekender 2017 findet...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Out Of Line Weekender 2017 – Line-Up komplett & Tagestickets ab sofort erhältlich!

Berlins größtes Event von der Szene für die Szene...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.4 Reviews

Heima][ærde – Unter der Linden

Ashlar von Megalon, besser bekannt als Heimataerde...
0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X