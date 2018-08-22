Hidden Souls – The World Is Falling



Now available in all digital stores. 1st single taken from the forthcoming album THE INCORRUPTIBLE DREAM. (Available September 28th) echozone.de ©echozone 2018 Youtube.com/echozonelabel/ + hiddensouls.com.ar Written by Guillermo Pardo Neira Directed by Verónica Ganún “The World is Falling…” is a song that is born from the sad images from Syrian war, the endless Palestinian – Israel “issues”, and the “cold war” between the United States and North Korea. It’s an anti-war song, dealing with the “real” meaning of life and the “blindness” of the world.

Audiography

