Holocoder`s „Космос"

Markus
von Markus

Das Moskauer Projekt Holocoder präsentiert ein neues Album, das von den Errungenschaften sowjetischer Wissenschaftler und Kosmonauten auf dem Gebiet der Weltraumforschung, der heroischen Arbeit von Ingenieuren, Pionieren und all jenen inspiriert ist, die der Menschheit die Reise zu den Sternen ermöglichten.

Das Album wird den Hörer mit einem tanzbaren Beat, einem fröhlichen synthetischen Sound und einer nostalgischen Atmosphäre erfreuen. Mit seiner leichten, fast kindlichen Naivität wird er der ganzen Welt helle und freudige Gefühle vermitteln. Космос (Space) wird am 06.05.2022 als CD in einer Limitierten Auflage (100 Stück) veröffentlicht werden.

YouTube video

Holocoder @ Web

https://www.facebook.com/holocoder

Holocoder Live

