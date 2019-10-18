Freitag, Oktober 18, 2019
Insight`s neues Album “A New Day”

Veröffentlicht: 18.10.2019

By Markus

Nach ihrer letzten Veröffentlichung “A Light In The Darkness” im Jahr 2016 bringen Insight im Jahr 2019 mit ihrer neuen Veröffentlichung “A New Day” ihren Sound auf die nächste Stufe.

“A New Day” beweist, dass Insight bereit ist, aus der Komfortzone auszusteigen und etwas Neues auszuprobieren, ohne auf seine Wurzeln verzichten zu müssen. Das Album enthält eine ausgewogene Mischung aus melodischen Synthpop-Melodien, melancholischen Balladen und Dance-Tracks.

“A New Day”, das zweite Album von Insight, enthält 10 neue Songs, die von Raúl Muñoz-Torrero geschrieben, produziert und gemischt wurden. Zusätzliche Produktion und Mastering durch Cyborgdrive.

Das Album wird in einer limitierten Auflage von 300 Exemplaren weltweit veröffentlicht.

Insight @ Web
facebook.com/insight.music

Insight Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Vorheriger ArtikelTri-State veröffentlichen “Tri-Wired World, Part 2 + 3”

