Mittwoch, Februar 3, 2021
Janosch Moldau – Rewind / The Singles 2005 – 2020

von Markus

Mit ‘Rewind’ präsentieren Janosch Moldau ihre erste Single-Sammlung überhaupt. Diese spezielle und remasterte Single-Kollektion enthält alle Singles von den Anfängen der Gruppe im Jahr 2005 bis hin zu ihren neuesten Hits ‘Broken Shoulder’, ‘Sense for God’, ‘Emotionally’ und ‘Light for Me’ – die brandneue Single, die zusammen mit dieser Kollektion veröffentlicht wird. Die letzten Musikclips der Gruppe feierten alle auf MTV Premiere und die meisten ihrer Singles stiegen in die offiziellen deutschen und europäischen Clubcharts ein, inkl. Top100 iTunes Charts und Radio Airplay (GAS).

Rewind erscheint als Sonderedition – Digipocket mit 19 Tracks + Booklet und 77 min Spielzeit.

Janosch Moldau Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

