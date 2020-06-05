Freitag, Juni 5, 2020
Janosch Moldau`s "Broken Pieces Remix"

By Markus

-

Mit Broken Pieces wagt sich das L’enfant Terrible des Synthpop (Gothic Magazine), nach der Veröffentlichung des erfolgreichen Longplayers Host, erneut mit einem melancholischen Tiefseemonster an die Oberfläche. Die erste Single-Auskopplung Broken Shoulder landete direkt in den Top 50 der deutschen iTunes-Charts und auf Platz 2 der iTunes Singles in Rumänien. Das Musikvideo zur Single wurde bereits auf MTV vorgestellt und das Album landete in den Top 20 der Deutschen Alternative Charts (DAC).

Auf der streng limitierten Remix EP Broken Pieces (Digipocket-Format), zerhackt und recycelt Janosch Moldau nun einige seiner neusten Werke bis aufs Mark und legt deren Schönheit schonungslos frei. Die Badesaison kann beginnen.

Janosch Moldau – Broken Pieces Remix

  1. Broken Shoulder (It’s Not over Mix) 03:53
  2. Broken Shoulder (No Virgins in Paradise Mix) 05:42
  3. Broken Shoulder (Nomad Mix) 03:46
  4. Broken Shoulder (Sleeper Mix) 03:50
  5. Embrace Me (Forever Mix) 04:10
  6. Sense for God (A Cleaner Marching Mix) 04:28
Janosch Moldau @ Web
janoschmoldau com | the official site
facebook.com/janoschmoldauofficial
janoschmoldau.tumblr.com
twitter.com/janoschmoldau

Janosch Moldau Live

