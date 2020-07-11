Samstag, Juli 11, 2020
Janosch Moldau`s "Sense For God"
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Janosch Moldau`s “Sense For God”

By Markus

-

Mit “Sense for God” wagt sich das L’enfant Terrible des Synthpop (Gothic Magazine), nach der Veröffentlichung des erfolgreichen Longplayers Host, erneut mit einer melancholischen Tiefsee-Single an die Oberfläche.

Die erste Single-Auskopplung “Broken Shoulder” landete direkt in den Top 50 der deutschen iTunes-Charts und auf Platz 2 der iTunes Singles in Rumänien. Das Musikvideo zur Single wurde bereits auf MTV vorgestellt. Auf der neuen streng limitierten Special Single (Cardboard-Sleeve) befinden sich auch vier weitere Remixes, auf denen Janosch Moldau selbst das neue Werk bis aufs Mark zerhackt und recycelt. Die Badesaison kann beginnen.

Die Single “Sense For God” wird im Juli/August 2020 veröffentlicht.

Janosch Moldau – Sense For God

tba

Details

Janosch Moldau @ Web
janoschmoldau com | the official site
facebook.com/janoschmoldauofficial
janoschmoldau.tumblr.com
twitter.com/janoschmoldau

Janosch Moldau Live

