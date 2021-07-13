Samstag, Juli 17, 2021
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosJ:dead - A Complicated Genocide
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

J:dead – A Complicated Genocide

Official Video

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosJ:dead - A Complicated Genocide
YouTube video

The official video and new single from J:dead – A Complicated Genocide. Released on the 9th July 2021 via Infacted Recordings

J:dead @ Web

https://www.facebook.com/jdeadband

J:dead Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Projekt Ich – All Over The World

Mit „All Over The World“ veröffentlicht Projekt Ich alias Ulf Müller aktuell die achte...
1.1 News

Clan Of Xymox`s “Limbo”

Die Zeit ist in Aufruhr. Hat ihren Anker verloren. Die schöne neue Welt verfiel...
1.1 News

Beat Noir Deluxe – What She Could Not Tell Remixes

Die “What She Could Not Tell – Remix Edition” sind zwei Remixes des kürzlich...
1.1 News

Trial – Für Zwei

Im August 2021 wird Electro Aggression Records (EAR) stolz die lang erwartete Trial Sammlung...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Ultima ist kein simples “Best of Xotox” – Ultima geht viel tiefer!

Ursprung. Konsequenz. Entwicklung: Ultima I bildet die bis dato...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

The Saint Paul – Superficial

This is our second release from our new album...
Markus -
1.1 News

Infacted Allstars

Die ersten Infacted Allstars Veröffentlichung schliesst ein Projekt ab,...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

DV8R – IO

Das aus Seattle (USA) stammende Trio „DV8R“ meldet sich,...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X