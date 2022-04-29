1.0 Musik1.2 VideosJ:Dead - Hold tight
J:Dead – Hold tight

Markus
Markus

YouTube video

Hold tight, the new single from j:dead out 29th April 2022 on Infacted Recordings. Taken from their latest EP – Vision of time

J:dead @ Web

https://www.facebook.com/jdeadband

J:dead Live

Mai 2022

Sa21mai20:00 Final Darkness Live in ConcertFrankfurt am MainArtist:Beyond Border,J:dead

Juli 2022

Fr29julGanztägigSa30Elektrofestival zugunsten des Vereins für krebskranke Kinder Hannover e.V.HannoverArtist:Cyto,ES23,FabrikC,J:dead,Neonsol,Norad,Terrolokaust,XotoX

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

