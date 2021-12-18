Sonntag, Dezember 19, 2021
J:dead – I’ll wait

By Markus

YouTube video

I’ll wait – The new single from J:dead, released on the 17th Dec 2021. The first single off their upcoming EP, Vision of time due for release early 2022.

J:dead @ Web

https://www.facebook.com/jdeadband

J:dead Live

Juli 2022

Fr29julGanztägigSa30Elektrofestival zugunsten des Vereins für krebskranke Kinder Hannover e.V.HannoverArtist:Cyto,ES23,FabrikC,J:dead,Neonsol,Norad,Terrolokaust,XotoX 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Soman`s „Vision“

Ein drastisches Album für drastische Zeiten: Mit "Vision" legt Soman eindrucksvoll nach und beschreitet...

1.1 News

J:dead`s nächste Single

"I'll wait" ist die neue Single von J:dead aus...
Markus -
1.1 News

for all the emptiness Hitsammlung

Mit "bits and pieces" präsentiert Infacted Recordings, eine exklusive...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Orange Sector – Alles wird Gold

Martin Bodewell: „Die Farbe Gold ist unser Symbol...
Markus -
1.1 News

Nach 3 Jahren erscheint das neue Orange Sector Album „Alles wird Gold“

Martin Bodewell: „Die Farbe Gold ist unser Symbol für...
Markus -

