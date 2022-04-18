1.0 Musik1.1 News

J:Dead mit weiterer Single im April.

Markus
J:Dead ist nicht nur einer der erfolgreichsten Newcomer der letzten Monate, sondern auch einer der fleißigsten. Erst im Februar gab es eine EP, es folgte vor ein paar Tagen eine Zusammenarbeit mit der Formation Menschdefekt und nun gibt es gleich die Ankündigung für eine neue Single.

Am 29.04.2022 erscheint „Hold Tight“ als weitere digitale Singleauskopplung aus der „Vision Of Time EP“.
Neben dem Titeltrack, haben sich noch drei Remixversionen angesammelt. Verantwortlich dafür sind Rotersand, The Saint Paul und Station Echo. Pünktlich zum Release präsentiert uns J:Dead dann auch noch ein Video welches in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Team von Mondo Cheapo entstanden ist.

https://www.facebook.com/jdeadband

Fr29julGanztägigSa30Elektrofestival zugunsten des Vereins für krebskranke Kinder Hannover e.V.HannoverArtist:Cyto,ES23,FabrikC,J:dead,Neonsol,Norad,Terrolokaust,XotoX 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
