Dienstag, Januar 18, 2022
J:Dead`s „Vision Of Time“

von Markus

„Vision of time“ lautet der Titel der neuen J:Dead EP, welche am 18. Februar 2022 über Infacted Recordings veröffentlicht wird. „Vision of time“ wird sowohl digital als auch physisch veröffentlicht – die physischen Kopien enthalten jedoch zusätzlich 7 Remixe von: Rotersand, Teknovore, Life Cried, Nature of Wires, The Saint Paul, Lights of Euphoria und Station Echo!

Diese EP ist im Laufe der letzten 12 Monaten entstanden, direkt im Anschluss an das Debütalbum „A complicated genocide“.

Das Konzept rund um die Vision der Zeit deckt eine Reihe von Situationen und Perspektiven auf die Zeit ab, die das Einzige ist, was wir nicht ändern können. Und die Zeit selbst kann Dinge zum Besseren, zum Schlechteren oder um der Veränderung willen verändern.

Das bekannte Fundament aus kraftvollem Gesang und starken, tanzbaren Melodien ist J:dead dabei treu geblieben.

J:dead @ Web

https://www.facebook.com/jdeadband

J:dead Live

Juli 2022

Fr29julGanztägigSa30Elektrofestival zugunsten des Vereins für krebskranke Kinder Hannover e.V.HannoverArtist:Cyto,ES23,FabrikC,J:dead,Neonsol,Norad,Terrolokaust,XotoX 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

