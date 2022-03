KHMAR – is a new TBM / Techno Industrial project by Ivan M. (ex DISTORTED WORLD frontman).

The new LP «Chthon» by KHMAR continues the line of the «Mrak» EP and consists of instrumental techno/industrial tracks, with grinding distorted analog synths, a kick that hammers rusty nails into your head like in a coffin lid, dissonant leads cutting like a jagged blade – it all merges together in a massive Chthonic beat.