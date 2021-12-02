Freitag, Dezember 3, 2021
KieTheVez Comeback

von Markus

Dreizehn Jahre nach dem letzten Album meldet sich der schwedische Elektropop-Act
Kiethevez mit einer brandneuen EP mit dem Titel ‚Binary‘ zurück. Die vier neuen Songs
werden ab dem 11. Dezember auf allen wichtigen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar sein,
2021.

Dies ist die erste, von weiteren EP-Veröffentlichungen, auf denen die Gruppe
Kurzgeschichten und Emotionen aus lebensbeeinflussenden Ereignissen der letzten Jahre verarbeitet.

Mit ‚Binary‘ kehren Kiethevez zu ihren Wurzeln zurück, mit einem rein elektronischen
elektronischen Sound, der sich auf cineastische Landschaften und melancholische
mit gelegentlichen Hooks.

Als Vorgeschmack auf die Veröffentlichung ist ein Musikvideo zum Eröffnungstrack ‚No‘ verfügbar, weitere Videos werden folgen.

KieTheVez @ Web

www.kiethevez.com
facebook.com/kiethevez
twitter.com/kiethevez
instagram.com/kiethevezofficial/

KieTheVez Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
