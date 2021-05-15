Samstag, Mai 15, 2021
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingKirlian Camera - Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)

Kirlian Camera – Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)

KIRLIAN CAMERA legen mit “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” ihr musikalisch bisher dunkelstes Werk vor. Dabei erweitern die italienischen Elektro-Provokateure par excellence auf diesem wuchtigen Doppelalbum ihren ohnehin schon breit gefächerten Sound um einen unterschwellig metallischen Vibe.

Kirlian Camera @ Web


www.kirliancamera.com
facebook.com/kirliancamera.official

Kirlian Camera Live

August 2021

Sa28aug18:3022:00Kirlian Camera & special guestsGelsenkirchenArtist:Kirlian Camera 0 Add to wishlist


