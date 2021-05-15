Kirlian Camera – Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)

Physical Distance Maintained

Other Health Guidelines HINWEISE FÜR BESUCHER In dieser schwierigen und nie da gewesenen Zeit muss sich jeder Ticketkäufer und Besucher mit folgendem einverstanden erklären: VERHALTEN AUF DEM GELÄNDE Sobald wir mehr Informationen zu den Erlaubnissen/Restriktionen (Maskenpflicht, Abstand, Impf- oder Testnachweis, etc.) bekommen, geben wir diese hier bekannt. TICKETING - Es werden nur Tickets in Gruppen verkauft (2er- bis 6er-Gruppen). Diese Gruppen dürfen und sollen zusammensitzen. - Pro Gruppe gibt es nur ein Online-Ticket, will heißen: Die Gruppe muss geschlossen den Einlass passieren. - Das Ticketing erfolgt kontaktlos, also halte beim Betreten des Geländes Dein Ticket zum Scannen bereit. Dies muss unbedingt ausgedruckt erfolgen. Der Barcode ist auf einem Mobiltelefon von uns u.U. nicht lesbar. - Beim Einlass erfolgt die Platzierung durch das Personal. Eine freie Platzwahl ist derzeit nicht möglich. GASTRONOMIE - Auf dem Gelände gibt es ein gastronomisches Angebot seitens des Circus Probst. Ihr könnt dieses selbständig an den Ständen vor Ort erwerben. Durch Absperrungen und nachvollziehbare Wegekonzepte wird auch hier auf die Einhaltung der Mindestabstände geachtet. Der Verzehr kann dann jeweils am Platz im gebuchten Block oder an Tischen im außen gelegenen Biergarten erfolgen, da dort, wie in der klassischen Gastronomie, keine Maskenpflicht besteht. - Das Mitbringen von Speisen und Getränken ist verboten. ALLGEMEINES - Für unsere Veranstaltungen gelten die Vorgaben des Jugendschutzgesetzes. - Es gibt kostenfreie Parkmöglichkeiten vor dem Gelände und weitere im/am Revierpark. - Das Mitführen von Taschen und Rucksäcken über A4-Größe ist untersagt. Größeres Gepäck ist im Auto oder zu Hause zu lassen. Es gibt keine Aufbewahrungsmöglichkeiten auf dem Gelände. - Es ist zu beachten, dass auf dem gesamten Gelände keine Kartenzahlung möglich ist. - Ferner gilt das Hausrecht des Circus Probst (www.circus-probst.de).