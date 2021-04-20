Kirlian Camera – Lobotomine 5

Artist

All

!distain

[:SITD:]

[de:ad:cibel]

[x]-Rx

0Kontrol

11Grams

13th Chime

2̵n̵d face

80s Express

A Spell Inside

A.I. Zero

Absolut Body Control

Absurd Minds

Accessory

Actors

Ad Inferna

AD:KeY

Adam Is A Girl

Addicted Dreams

Adeonesis

aeon sable

Aesthetic Perfection

After The Rain

Agent Side Grinder

Agonoize

Aiboforcen

Alien Vampires

Alienare

All The Ashes

Alphamay

Amduscia

Amnistia

Analogue-X

Anathema

Angels & Agony

AnnA Lux

Antibiosis

Antivote

Any Second

Apoptygma Berzerk

Arctic Sunrise

Arise-X

Armageddon Dildos

Árstíðir

Ashbury Heights

ASP

Assemblage 23

Astari Nite

Auger

Austerity Complex

Autodafeh

Avarice In Audio

avoid-a-void

Basscalate

Beat Noir Deluxe

Beborn Beton

Belgrad

Beyond Border

Beyond Obsession

Black Nail Cabaret

blackcarburning

Blacklist

Blind Passenger

Blitzmachine

BlueForge

Blutengel

Bragolin

Brandenburg

Brigade Enzephalon

Brutus

Burning Gates

By The Spirits

Bysmarque & Snowwhyte

C-Lekktor

Cabaret Nocturne

Caisaron

Cat Rapes Dog

CattaC

Causenation

Celluloide

Cemetery Sex Fairies

Centhron

Chainreactor

Channel East

Chemical Sweet Kid

Chrom

Clan Of Xymox

Clicks

Collection D`arnell-Andrea

Coma Alliance

Combichrist

Condition One

Conscience

Consumer Junk

Covenant

Croona

Cryo

Cryo-Tekk

Culture Kultür

Cygnosic

Cynical Existence

Cyto

DAF

Dance My Darling

Darkness on Demand

Das Ich

DavaNtage

De/Vision

Deadly Injection

Death In Rome

Decence

Defiant Machines

Deine Lakaien

DELVA

DEN.C.T.BUG

Depeche Mode

Der Blaue Reiter

Der Fluch

Der Klinke

Desastroes

Deutsche Bank

Devil-M

DiarBlack

Diary of Dreams

Die drei ???

Die Krupps

Die Robo Sapiens

DieKlüte

digital ENERGY

Digital Factor

Diodati

Diorama

Dismantled

District 13

Dive

Drangsal

Dunkelsucht

Dupont

E-Craft

Eden

Edenfeld

EGGVN

EGOamp

Einstürzende Neubauten

Eisbrecher

Eisfabrik

EKLIPSE

Ela Minus

Electronic Frequency

Eli van Pike

ELM

Empathy Test

Empirion

Endanger

Engelsstaub

Erdling

ES23

Esa

ESC (Eden Synthetic Corps)

Eutropic

evo-lution

Ezionoga

FabrikC

Faderhead

Faktor 239

Fejd

Felix Marc

Fiddler

Fields of the Nephilim

First Aid 4 Souls

Fix8:Sed8

Fixmer/McCarthy

For All The Emptiness

Forced To Mode

Foretaste

Form

Form Follows Function

Formalin

Fractal Age

Frame Of Mind

Freunde der Technik

Front 242

Front Line Assembly

Frontal

Frozen Plasma

Funhouse

Funker Vogt

Future Lied To Us

Future Trail

g.o.l.e.m.

Gen-Zx

Geometric Vision

Gimme Shelter

Girls Under Glass

Global Citizen

God Module

Goethes Erben

Golem / xenonoise

Grausame Töchter

Grendel

Ground Nero

HA[A]RP

Haedzor

Halo Effect

Hammershøi

Harmjoy

Haujobb

Heima][ærde

Heldmaschine

Hemesath

Hidden Souls

Hocico

Holygram

Icon Of Coil

Ikon

Imperative Reaction

Implant

In Good Faith

In Strict Confidence

Insight

Intent:Outtake

Irfan

Iris

J:dead

Jadu

Jäger90

Janosch Moldau

Jesus Complex

Joachim Witt

Kaysa

Kiberspassk

KieW

Kirlian Camera

Klonavenus

KMFDM

Knight$

Kollaps

Kontrast

Kraftwerk

Krayenzeit

Kreign

L’Âme Immortelle

Lacrimas Profundere

Laibach

Larva

Leæther Strip

Lebanon Hanover

Les Anges de la Nuit

Les Berrtas

Letzte Instanz

Liebknecht

Life On Mars

Lighthouse In Darkness

Lights A.M.

Lights Of Euphoria

Linea Aspera

Live On Mars

Lizard Pool

LOAD

Loell Duinn

Loewenhertz

Logic & Olivia

London After Midnight

Lord of the Lost

Love and Revenge

Lucifer

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys

Lykard

M.I.N.E

M73

Machinista

Maerzfeld

MajorVoice

Manntra

Maschinist

Massiv In Mensch

Massive Ego

Matthew Creed

Me The Tiger

Mechanical Moth

Melotron

Mental Exile

Mesh

Metallspürhunde

microClocks

Mila Mar

Mills

Mind.In.A.Box

Minuit Machine

Minusheart

Mirexxx

Mirland/Larsen

Model Depose

Mondträume

Mono Dual 721

Mono Inc.

Monsmeg

Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen

My Love Kills

MZ.412

N-Frequency

N3VOA

Nachtblut

Nachtmahr

Nature of Wires

Navigator Project

Neoklin

Neuroactive

Neuroticfish

New Haunts

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Nine Seconds

Nitzer Ebb

Noisuf-X

Nordika

Normoria

Nosferatu

NOVAkILL

Novastorm

Noyce™

Null Device

Null Positiv

Nullvektor

NZ

Of The Wand And The Moon

Oldschool Union

OMD

Omnimar

Oomph!

Orange Sector

Ost+Front

Painbastard

Palast

Pandoria

Panic Lift

Parade Ground

Paradox Obscur

Parralox

Patenbrigade: Wolff

Patty Gurdy

Perfection Doll

Peter Bjärgö

Peter Heppner

Placebo Effect

Plastikstorm

Plastikstrom

Platronic

Pluswelt Festival 2019

Porn

Portash

POS.:2

Pouppée Fabrikk

Priest

Pro Patria

Project Pitchfork

Pseudokrupp Project

Psy’Aviah

Psyche

Purwien & Kowa

Pyrroline

Rabia Sorda

Radioaktivists

Rammstein

Re.Mind

reADJUST

Reaper

Rebirth

Reichsfeind

Reizstrom

Relate

Remode

Reptyle

Retrojunkies

Ritual Howls

Rome

Rotersand

Rroyce

Rue Oberkampf

Ruined Conflict

Rummelsnuff

S.P.O.C.K

Scarlet Dorn

Scatterface

Schandmaul

Schattenmann

Scheuber

Schlagwetter

Schneewittchen

Schwarzbund

Schwarzschild

Scintilla Anima

Sea Of Sin

Seadrake

Seelennacht

Sharon Next

She Hates Emotions

She Past Away

Signal Aout 42

Simple Minds

Sirus

Siva Six

Sixth June

Solar Fake

Solitary Experiments

Soman

Sometime The Wolf

Sono

Sonorus7

Southern Pines

Spark!

Speed Injektion

Spektralized

Spetzsnaz

Stahlmann

Stahlnebel & Black Selket

State Of The Union

Station Echo

Steril

Storm Seeker

Story Off

Straight Towards

Sturm Cafè

Subject:2

Subliminal Code

Substaat

Subway to Sally

Suicide Commando

Sündenklang

Sunset Wings

Superikone

Synapsyche

Synthattack

System Noire

T.O.Y.

Tanzwut

TC75

Technolorgy

Technophobia

Tenderlash

Tension Control

Terminal

Terrolokaust

Terrorfrequenz

The Arch

The Beauty Of Gemina

The Birthday Massacre

The Bollock Brothers

The Brute :

The Cassandra Complex

The Dark Tenor

The Eternal Afflict

The Exploding Boy

The Foreign Resort

The House of Usher

The Invincible Spirit

The Jesus and Mary Chain

The Mobile Homes

The O

The Overlookers

The Saint Paul

The Second Sight

The Sexorcist

The Sinderellas

The Sisters Of Mercy

The Søciety

Third Realm

This Morn

TiktAAlik

TKKG

TOAL

Tommi Stumpff

Too Dead To Die

Torul

TR/ST

Traum`er Leben

Tri-State

Twilight-Images

Twins In Fear

Twisted Destiny

Tyske Ludder

ue

Ultranoire

Uncreated

Unique Strain

Unity One

Unplaces

Unterschicht

Unzucht

V2A

Vainerz

Vanguard

Versengold

Vipermilk

Vive La Fête

VNV Nation

Vogon Poetry

Vomito Negro

Vorsprung durch Technik

Welle:Erdball

Whispering Sons

Wiegand

Winterkälte

Wisborg

Wolfchild

Wort-Ton

X-Marks The Pedwalk

Xenturion Prime

XotoX

XPQ-21

XTR Human

Yellow Lazarus

Zeromancer

Zoodrake

Zoon Politicon

Zweite Jugend