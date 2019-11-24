Sonntag, November 24, 2019
Kontrast - Nachtclub (Einheizmix)
Kontrast – Nachtclub (Einheizmix)

By Markus

Am 29.11 erscheint “Nachtclub” als Tanzbodenfüller hochoffiziell als dritte Single-Auskopplung aus unserem Album “UNAUFHALTSAM” auf allen digitalen Kanälen (iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music usw.). Neben der bekannten Album-Version wird die “Nachtclub”-Single exklusiv eine schweißtreibende Single-Version (den “Einheizmix”) des Titelsongs, einen ebenso druckvollen Remix von TENSION CONTROL sowie das “Nachtclub”-Original von Uselesssense enthalten. Obendrauf gibt’s noch eine klanglich upgedatete Neufassung unseres Klassikers “Klang der Zukunft” (ursprünglich zu hören auf unserem “Kontrast: Programm” (2002)) sowie ein brandneues Stück Musik, das wir “Tritium” getauft haben.

Kontrast @Web
einheitsschritt.de
facebook.com/kontrasteinheitsschritt

Kontrast Live

