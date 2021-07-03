Sonntag, Juli 4, 2021
Kurs Valüt – Karantin

By Markus

Interpret: Kurs Valüt Titel: Karantin Album: Kurs Valüt Label: No Emb Blanc Cat No: NEB035 Releasedate: 25.06.2021

Das zweite Album “Kurs Valüt” ist das Ergebnis einer langen Arbeit, die eine schwierige Phase der Lebenserfahrung zusammenfasst, inspiriert von Einsamkeit, Strenge und extremen mentalen Zuständen.
Im Vergleich zum Debütalbum “Veselo” (2018) ist es melodiöser und metaphorischer. Die Lyrics können unterschiedlich interpretiert werden. Die Verwendung eines Röhrensummierers während der Studioprozesse fügt dem Klang dieser Veröffentlichung eine warme, nicht-kommerzielle Texturfarbe hinzu.

Kurs Valüt @ Web

facebook.com/gurtkursvalut
instagram.com/kursvalutband

Ultima ist kein simples “Best of Xotox” – Ultima geht viel tiefer!

Ursprung. Konsequenz. Entwicklung: Ultima I bildet die bis dato kompromissloseste Zusammenstellung sämtlicher bisher veröffentlichten...
In Strict Confidence: 25 Jahre “Cryogenix”

Mit "Cryogenix" veröffentlichten In Strict Confidence 1996 ihre Debüt-CD auf dem Electro-Kult-Label "Zoth Ommog"...
