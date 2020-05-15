Freitag, Mai 15, 2020
Larva – Pay The Price

By Markus

-

Band: Larva Song: Pay the price Album: Desolation Road Year: 2020 Label: Advoxya Records

Larva @ Web

www.larva.band
instagram.com/inquest_larva
facebook.com/larva.official

Larva Live

Uncreated`s "Leaving Now"

Mit der EP erscheint der erste Vorbote des im Herbst 2020 erscheinenden neuen Uncreated Albums. Auf der...
In Good Faith melden sich mit neuer Single

Die aus Salzgitter stammende Formation In Good Faith, meldet sich dieser Tage mit der Single "I´m still...
Straight Towards – Sonne und Regen

Straight Towards, das sind Stephan Schulz und Thomas Rückert. Aus einer jahrelangen Freundschaft aus Kindheitstagen, haben sie...
Neues Album von Conscience

Nach der erfolgreichen Single "Cold love" erscheint nun das langerwartete Album "Sentient". Es enthält...
Forma Tadre – Remixes, Singles, Demos and Add Tracks

Larva`s "Desolation Road"

Absurd Minds – Sapta

Tension Control "In neuem Licht"

Null Device – And I Fall

Schwarzschild – Seelenleid

