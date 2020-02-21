Freitag, Februar 21, 2020
Les Anges de la Nuit – The Witch

By Markus

Nach 15 Jahren, vier Alben und einer EP sind „Les Anges de la Nuit“ zurück mit ihrem fünften Elektro-Darkwave Studioalbum mit dem Titel „The Witch“.

„The Witch“ beinhaltet zehn brandneue Songs sowohl in englischer als auch in französischer Sprache sowie einige überarbeitete, exklusive Versionen vom vorherigen Album und zwei großartige Remixe von Antiflvx und Elmodic.

Die meisten Stücke handeln von lebensnahen Erfahrungen, die durch düstere Liedtexte, energiegeladene Beats und starken, kraftvollen Melodien erzählt werden. Das Album beginnt mit dem dunklen, unheimlichen Titelstück „The Witch“, welches düstere Elektrobeats mit einem Hauch von Gothic-Klängen und einer „hexenartigen Atmosphäre“ verbindet … Danach geht es mit eher klassischen LADLN dynamischen Sounds weiter („Trois points de Suture“, „Si Jamais“, „Gimme Gimme Gimme“). Dabei werden auch „kommerziellere“ Wege erkundet wie z. B. mit Songs wie „Voyage“, der einen zu neuen Horizonten bringt.

Dem Album „The Witch“ gingen die beiden CD-Singles (mit Remixen) „The Witch“ und „Voyage“ voraus, zusammen mit Videoclips, die von Adolfo Bacigalupo realisiert wurden. Die erste Single „The Witch“ erreichte sogar Platz 2 in den DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts).

„The Witch“ wird Deine Ohren mit dunkler Energie füllen, da das Album verschiedene Stile und Stimmungen miteinander verbindet … All dies mit zwei gemeinsamen Nennern: Energie und Melodie.

Les Anges de la Nuit @ Web
www.lesangesdelanuit.net
facebook.com/LADLNband
soundcloud.com/lesangesdelanuit

Les Anges de la Nuit Live

