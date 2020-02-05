Mittwoch, Februar 5, 2020
Lights A.M.
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Lights A.M.: Zeitlose elektronische Musik aus dem Norden

By Markus
- Advertisment -

Das norwegische Synthwave-Projekt Lights A.M. hat einen Plattenvertrag mit dem belgischen Elektronik-Musik-Label Alfa Matrix, der Heimat des Kult-Elektro-Acts Front 242, unterzeichnet. Das Label hat nun die selbstveröffentlichte Debüt-EP “Shine Our Lights” von Light A.M. mit Bonustracks wiederveröffentlicht.

Der Musiker hinter diesem erfrischenden neuen Projekt ist Erlend Eilertsen, bekannt von der Elektronik-Rock-Band Essence Of Mind. Eine erste Single, “Lightworker”, wurde 2018 veröffentlicht, und die EP “Shine Our Lights” folgte 2019.

Die EP wurde nun als erster Schritt, mit einem Bonustrack neu veröffentlicht, der mit 6 Titeln abläuft und ist ab sofort über Spotify, Bandcamp, iTunes, … erhältlich.

Was man bekommt, wird von Erlend als “zeitlose elektronische Musik aus dem Norden” beschrieben. Die meist vokalbasierten Tracks bieten eine sehr stimmungsvolle Art elektronischer Musik, die vielen Fans elektronischer Musik gefallen wird.

Lights A.M. @ Web
facebook.com/lightsaftermidnight

Lights A.M. Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Lights A.M.: Zeitlose elektronische Musik aus dem Norden

Das norwegische Synthwave-Projekt Lights A.M. hat einen Plattenvertrag mit dem belgischen Elektronik-Musik-Label Alfa Matrix, der Heimat des...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Studio-X vs. Simon Carter – Disconnected

Sie sind wieder da! Nachdem sie an ihren eigenen Hauptprojekten gearbeitet haben, kehren die beiden Dancefloor-Hitmacher mit...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Sharon Next “Hansa, Here We Come”

Mit einer Studio-Session melden sich Sharon Next am 13. März 2020 zurück.
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Pouppée Fabrikk`s “Armén”

Mit einem minimalistischen, kraftvollen elektronischen Stil, der oft mit Pionieren wie DAF und Nitzer Ebb verglichen wurde,...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Studio-X vs. Simon Carter – Disconnected

Sie sind wieder da! Nachdem sie an...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Pouppée Fabrikk`s “Armén”

Mit einem minimalistischen, kraftvollen elektronischen Stil, der...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Neuroactive melden sich zurück

Das Jahr 2020 könnte nicht besser beginnen...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.0 Musik

Circumpolar stellen sich vor

Circumpolar stammt von der eiskalten, nebligen Seite...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X