Lights of Euphoria – Saviour – The Second Coming – Clubmix

YouTube video

„Saviour – The Second Coming“ taken from the album „Altered Voices“
and the single „The Second Coming“ with remixes by J:dead, Menchdefekt, Ruined Conflict, Daniel Mayer and Vanguard.

Lights of Euphoria @ Web


facebook.com/lightsofeuphoria

Lights of Euphoria Live

Juni 2022

29. Wave-Gotik-Treffen
Leipzig
Artist:A Split Second,Accessory,Aesthetic Perfection,Blacklist,Brandenburg,By The Spirits,Cabaret Nocturne,Clan Of Xymox,Collection D,Combichrist,Corvus Corax,Cut Hands,Dead Lights,Death In Rome,Diodati,Eisfabrik,Esa,Fix8:Sed8,Funhouse,Horskh,KMFDM,Liebknecht,Lights Of Euphoria,Metallspürhunde,Minuit Machine,Noisuf-X,Paralyzzer,Rabia Sorda,Reichsfeind,S.P.O.C.K,The Devil & The Universe,VNV Nation,XotoX

