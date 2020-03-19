Donnerstag, März 19, 2020
2.0 Nachtschicht2.1 Live in Concert

Line-Up Update: E-tropolis Festival 2020

By Markus

Liebe E-tropolis Fans, drei Bands für den Nachholtermin am 20.06.2020 standen noch aus.

Hocico und auch Solitary Experiments haben nun ihre Teilnahme zugesagt.

Absagen dagegen musste leider die Band Ruined Conflict. Deren Auftritt soll aber auf dem E-Tropolis Festival 2021 nachgeholt werden.

März 2020

Sa14mär14:0023:00Veranstaltung AbgesagtE-tropolis Festival 2020OberhausenArtist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Diorama,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Grendel,Hocico,Ruined Conflict,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend 1 Add to wishlist

Juni 2020

Sa20jun14:0023:00[U]-TippE-tropolis Festival 2020OberhausenArtist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Diorama,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Grendel,Hocico,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -
Vorheriger ArtikelBlutengel + Hocico veröffentlichen Single „Obscured“ am 3. April

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Blutengel + Hocico veröffentlichen Single „Obscured“ am 3. April

Es sollte die Überraschung zur „Living The Darkness“-Tour werden. Nun wurde die Tour, auf die alle Fans so...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Orange Sector`s “Zerstörer” kommt

Der Zerstörer kommt! Das neuste Release der Band Orange Sector darf ruhig als MEGA...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Funker Vogt mit “Conspiracy EP” zurück

Nur eineinhalb Jahre nach ihrem letzten Geniestreich gehen Funker D., Funker L. und Funker T. auf...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

The Eternal Afflict`s “Ballads, Bombs & Beauties”

Beeinflusst durch Dark Wave Pioniere wie Christian Death, Bauhaus oder Virgin Prunes formierten sich 1989 die deutsche...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisment -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Blutengel + Hocico veröffentlichen Single „Obscured“ am 3. April

Es sollte die Überraschung zur „Living The...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

E-tropolis Festival 2020 wird auf Juni verschoben!

Viele hatten sich schon auf das kommende Wochenende...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Various Artists – Infacted 8

In schöner Regelmäßigkeit veröffentlicht das in Deutschland...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

[:SITD:] – Requiem X / EP

Nach ihrem in diesem Jahr erschienenen Erfolgsalbum...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X