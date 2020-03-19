Line-Up Update: E-tropolis Festival 2020

Die Simple Minds sind musikalische Pioniere – und das seit 40 Jahren. Sie haben die Post-Punk-Ära bestimmend geprägt, als der wütende Krach von 1977 in tausenderlei Sounds zersplitterte. Sie haben den stylischen Art-Rock von David Bowie genauso organisch in ihre Songs übernommen wie das elektronische Disco-Geplucker von Donna Summer. Sie haben sich und ihre Musik vielfach gedreht, verwandelt und erneuert. Die Simple Minds wurden zu einer der größten Bands des Planeten, standen mit ihrem Überhit „Don’t You (Forget About Me)“ an der Spitze der US-Charts und mit fünf ihrer Alben in Großbritannien auf Platz eins.

Sie haben 60 Millionen Platten verkauft und die größten Stadien der Welt bis auf den letzten Platz ausverkauft. Oder um es mit den Worten von Jim Kerr zu sagen: „Ich bin immer sehr stolz, wenn die Leute fragen: Welche Simple Minds meinst du? Die Avantgarde, die Art-Rocker, die Popband, das Ambient-Projekt, die Instrumentalgruppe, die politischen Texter, die Folker, die Stadionrocker? All diese Stile gleichzeitig zu beherrschen war immer die Quintessenz der Simple Minds und etwas ganz Besonderes.“ Das war und ist der Motor, der die beiden Gründungsmitglieder undKindheitsfreunde, Sänger Jim Kerr und Gitarrist Charlie Burchill, schon immer und bis auch heute, nach 40 gemeinsamen Jahren, antreibt. Dieses Jubiläum wollen die Simple Minds angemessen feiern. Zum einen erscheinen Anfang November das Best-of-Album „40: The Best Of – 1979-2019“ und bereits Anfang Oktober das monströse Vier-CD-Live-Album „Live In The City Of Angels“ mit Songs aus allen Dekaden, mit allen großen Hits und selten gespielten Stücken – zur Erinnerung: die erste und überaus erfolgreiche Live-Platte hieß „Live In The City Of Light“.

Zum anderen gehen die Simple Minds auf eine riesige Welttournee, die sie für sage und schreibe 15 Termine auch zu uns nach Deutschland führt. Auch wenn dabei Musik aus allen Teilen der langen und sehr erfolgreichen Karriere gespielt wird und mit Sicherheit alle Fan-Favoriten dabei sein werden, legen Kerr und Burchill doch großen Wert darauf, auch heute noch kreativ zu sein. „Wir sind keine Rockband, die sich gleich bleibt. Andererseits haben wir nicht das Line-up gewechselt, um cool zu wirken“, sagt Kerr. „Wir machen das weil es großartig ist, so viele unglaubliche Musiker an Bord zu haben. Ich bin sehr dankbar für das, was wir erreicht haben, aber ich bin auch immer noch verrückt genug zu glauben, dass wir immer neue Höhen erreichen können. Darum machen wir das, was wir tun: Songs schreiben, Platten aufnehmen, live spielen.“ Und Burchill ergänzt: „Es gab viele Inkarnationen der Simple Minds, aber wir haben immer unsere Identität bewahrt. So ein Vermächtnis kann eine Bürde sein, wenn man das zulässt. Aber für uns war es ein stetiger Antrieb.“ Wenn zwei Musiker nach all den erfolgreichen Jahren immer noch so heiß darauf sind, live zu spielen, wenn sie es schaffen, sich immer wieder neu zu erfinden wie zuletzt mit der gefeierten Platte „Walk Between Worlds“, und wenn eine Band immer noch so überzeugend gute Konzerte spielt wie die Simple Minds, kann man ihnen nichts anderes wünschen als: Alles Gute zu 40 Jahren und viele, viele wunderbare Auftritte im kommenden Frühjahr!