Samstag, November 2, 2019
Loewenhertz – Unter Wasser
1.0 Musik

Loewenhertz – Unter Wasser

By Markus

-

Official video for the song “Unter Wasser”. Available as digital single with remixes:
Video produced by http://www.lensflareclips.de Camera : Jörg Tochtenhagen, Jörg Scheuer Edit & Post-Production: Jörg Tochtenhagen Model / Actress: Maria Sauckel-Plock https://www.facebook.com/Maria-Saucke… Many thanks to Hallenbad Titz for their support https://www.facebook.com/HallenbadTitz/

Loewenhertz @ Web
loewenhertz-musik.de
facebook.com/loewenhertzmusik

Loewenhertz Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

