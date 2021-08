The brainchild of Lorelei (Laura Bienz), the mini album Future Fables is a dark electronic opus that will appeal to the dancefloor of the goth clubs that the band frequently plays. Having shared the stage with luminaries like Velvet Acid Christ, Covenant, Stabbing Westward and The Birthday Massacre and having collaborated with St. Griselda and Angelspit, Lorelei Dreaming has really made a name for themselves in the goth industrial scene.