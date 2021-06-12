Samstag, Juni 12, 2021
Lorelei Dreaming Mini Album “Future Fables”

von Markus

Das Mini-Album “Future Fables” von Lorelei (Laura Bienz) ist ein düsteres, elektronisches Werk, das den Dancefloor der Gothic-Clubs ansprechen wird, in denen die Band häufig auftritt. Nachdem sie die Bühne mit Koryphäen wie Velvet Acid Christ, Covenant, Stabbing Westward und The Birthday Massacre geteilt und mit St. Griselda und Angelspit zusammengearbeitet haben, hat sich Lorelei Dreaming einen Namen in der Goth-Industrial-Szene gemacht.

Bekannt für ihre energiegeladenen, künstlerischen und ins Gesicht gehenden Auftritte, hat Lorelei die Songs von Future Fables schon vor der Coronavirus-Pandemie vor einem begeisterten Publikum aufgeführt. Vom zerebralen, sexy Ton von “Of Stars” bis zum knallenden “Sol Invictus” ist dieses Album ein Muss für jeden Fan dunkler elektronischer Musik. Als zusätzlicher Bonus wurden mehrere Remixe zu Future Fables beigesteuert, die alle von Frauen geführten Dark-Electronic-Acts aus den USA und Kanada stammen, darunter Kanga, Eva X, Fires und viele mehr.

Das ReGen Magazine sagt: “Die aus Chicago stammende Künstlerin Laura Bienz schlägt mit Lorelei Dreaming eine andere künstlerische Richtung ein als bei ihrer Arbeit mit St. Griselda und Angelspit und veröffentlicht ein Soloprojekt, das modern und vielseitig ist und bleiben wird.”

Lorelei Dreaming @ Web

www.loreleidreaming.com
facebook.com/OfficialLorelei
instagram.com/loreleidreaming

Lorelei Dreaming Live

