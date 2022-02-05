Samstag, Februar 5, 2022
Lorelei Dreaming Remixsammlung

von Markus

Lorelei Dreaming ist das geistige Kind von Lorelei, um theatralische elektronische Musik auf die Bühne und in die digitale Welt zu bringen. Nachdem im August 2021 das Mini Album „Future Fables“ erschien, legt Lorelei nun in digitaler Form eine Sammlung von Remixen unter dem Titel „Retold Fables“ nach.

Das Album enthält Remixe von Songs aus dem Album „Future Fables“ von Acts wie z.B. Moris Black, Null Device, Esoterik und IIOIOIOII. Abgerundet wird das ganze durch einen Remix von der EP Banshee (Edge of the World) und 2 Songs, die ursprünglich von Loreleis erster Band St. Griselda veröffentlicht wurden und nun neu gemastert sind…

Lorelei Dreaming @ Web

www.loreleidreaming.com
facebook.com/OfficialLorelei
instagram.com/loreleidreaming

Lorelei Dreaming Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

