Freitag, Januar 29, 2021
Love And Revenge Debüt

von Markus

-

Hinter dem Namen Love And Revenge, stecken zwei nicht unbekannte Musiker. Rascal Hüppe (u.a. Rotersand, The Fair Sex) und Axel Ermes (Girls under Glass) haben sich hier zusammengetan.

Die erste Single des neuen All-Star-Projekts bringt uns energiegeladene Synth-Pop-Perlen, Sehnsucht in synthetischer Form. Ein Wechselbad der Gefühle. Musik zum Nachdenken und Musik zum Tanzen. Rhythmisch und groovend. Besser kann das neue Jahr nicht beginnen!

Love and Revenge – Angel

  1. Angel 05:41
  2. Eternal Truth 04:30
  3. Stranger Chasing Dream 03:33
  4. Talking Silence 04:15
Love and Revenge @ Web

facebook.com/LoveAndRevengeMusic

Love and Revenge Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

